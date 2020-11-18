SCOTUS may take up cases on abortion and LGBT rights

The addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court increases the likelihood that the justices could hear challenges related to abortion or religious liberty, potentially as soon as this term, legal experts say.

The court’s new 6-3 conservative majority means a case’s fate is less likely to lie in the hands of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who earlier this year joined the liberal wing in June Medical Services v. Russo, which blocked a Louisiana requirement for abortion providers.

Liberals worry that any case that rises to the high court may undermine abortion access under the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case, which established a right to abortion, or undercut rights for LGBT individuals seeking health care services.

Mary Ziegler, a Florida State University College of Law professor, said a chipping away of precedent under Roe v. Wade is still more likely than a complete reversal.

“It allows them to make their case as to why Roe should be overturned in a more gradual way rather than simply just, you know, in one fell swoop,” Ziegler said, with the caveat that a 6-3 majority makes an outright overruling more possible than before.