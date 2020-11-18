Long-term care visitation policies vary as COVID-19 cases rise

Diane Rutherford had spent only six months in her new home at a memory care center in Chandler, Ariz., when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the facility to halt in-person visits in March.

Rutherford was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease seven years ago at age 58, and her husband, Steve Corman, had been visiting her nearly every day since the move. “Just one day, they told me I couldn’t visit her anymore, and that was it for about six months,” he told CQ Roll Call.

Corman weathered the brutal Arizona heat to visit Rutherford through a window instead, but it wasn’t the same. Nurses had to work to keep her engaged, and she struggled to understand what was happening.

“It was pretty clear that when they would get her to look at me she would recognize me, but it’s not 100 percent clear how long that would last or if that would last for the whole visit,” he said. “It was just very hard, you know.”

The couple's situation is emblematic of the dilemma facing long-term care facilities, their patients and regulators across the country. Tasked with protecting the nation’s most vulnerable population from a highly transmissible virus, officials are struggling to strike a balance between infection control and quality of life. An estimated 40 percent of U.S. COVID-19 deaths have been tied to nursing facilities.