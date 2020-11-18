Toppled, warehoused, waiting: Confederate statue still in limbo in DC

Visitors to Washington could be forgiven for breezing past an empty pedestal tucked between two nondescript buildings near the Judiciary Square Metro station, but for those who live and work nearby, it’s hard to miss.

The statue of Albert Pike, which stood right outside the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, was defaced, torn down and lit ablaze during this summer’s protests against racial injustice.

Now the pedestal has sat vacant for five months, waiting on its fate. City leaders want to remove the monument altogether, but instead it’s stuck in limbo, caught up in the same slow-motion fight between local and federal control that’s always unfolding in the nation’s capital.

Dedicated in 1901, the statue celebrates a man who was an author, a poet, an orator and a philanthropist, according to some of the labels inscribed on its granite base.

Yes, Pike was a high-ranking Masonic official. But he was also a racist Confederate Civil War general who defended slavery and wrote a militant variation of “Dixie.”