K Street moves to counter ‘purity’ test for Biden administration

As President-elect Joe Biden’s administration begins to roll out its earliest hires and seek candidates for powerful jobs across the government, the Democratic Party’s left-wing activists and its K Street insiders are waging a battle over who should be eligible.

Progressive groups want the incoming administration to reject applicants they view as too cozy with corporate America, but Black and Latino lobbyists are mounting a counter-offensive, arguing such prohibitions could limit diversity in the executive branch.

The transition team has indicated that incoming officials will sign an ethics pledge, but the details regarding previous employment remain unclear.

“To make a blanket statement that we won’t take anybody from a corporation, you start to limit who your candidates can be,” said Cristina Antelo, founder of the lobbying firm Ferox Strategies.

Minority lobbyists may not have benefited from family wealth, she said, and therefore may have made career decisions that wouldn’t meet a “purity” test of only working in the public or nonprofit sectors.