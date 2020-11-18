FAA allows 737 Max flights as Hill takes up oversight bills

Updated at 8:45 a.m. | A day after the House passed a bill aimed at tightening Federal Aviation Administration authority over aircraft manufacturers in the wake of two Boeing 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people, a Senate panel will mark up similar legislation and the Federal Aviation Administration said it will allow Boeing to resume flights of the aircraft.

Early Wednesday, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order rescinding the grounding order, which the FAA imposed in March 2019, after the second crash. In a video, Dickson, who flew the aircraft for about two hours on Sept. 30, said he was “100 percent comfortable with my family flying on it.”

The House bill — passed by voice vote Tuesday and introduced by Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore. — seeks to tighten FAA oversight of Boeing largely by overhauling an FAA process called Organization Designation Authorization that allows manufacturers to certify parts of their aircraft. That process has been criticized as contributing to a lax regulatory compliance environment that eroded the safety culture at the Chicago-based Boeing.

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee’s bill — to be marked up Wednesday and introduced by Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the respective chairman and ranking member of the committee — also seeks to tighten the FAA’s control over the aircraft certification process.

The House bill would require the FAA to review each manufacturing Organization Designation Authorization holder's ability to meet FAA regulations based on the holder's organizational structures, requirements applicable to officers and employees, and safety culture. The bill would give the FAA authority to limit, suspend or terminate ODA status following the review. It would authorize $3 million for each fiscal year from 2021 through 2023 for the FAA to complete such reviews.