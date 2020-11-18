Biden at bat: ‘There is no joy in Mudville’

President Donald Trump should get the same opportunity, but it’s important to look at elections in the context of our justice system. The way I see it, elections are presumed “innocent until proven guilty.” Without that presumption, the very underpinnings of our democratic system are put at risk. The opportunity to contest an election is the right of every candidate, but the onus is on the losing campaign to deliver the evidence and prove its case.

No blue wave

In many ways, the 2020 election has already delivered its verdict. Simply put, the blue wave that was predicted never happened, and while it may not have technically been a red wave, it was certainly a “red surprise” with unexpected Republican strength driving key victories at every level.

In the end, there was “no joy in Mudville” for a party that expected a clean sweep. There was no mandate for Biden or the Democratic leadership on the Hill, nor for the Democratic Party and its policies. The top issue in this election was the economy, as it usually is, but this year, it was complicated by the impact of the coronavirus.

In the exit polls (which are not final), voters favored Trump and the Republicans to handle the economy. But for 1 in 4 voters, the candidates’ personalities were more important to their decision than policies. Biden won those voters 64 percent to 31 percent. Among the remaining 3 out of 4 voters who said a candidate’s policy positions on issues were more important, Trump won 53 percent to 47 percent, which explains, in part, why Biden was unable to translate his potential win to down-ballot races.

Yes, Biden, unlike Hillary Clinton, appears to have won the popular vote outside California, just as Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton did. Though the race ended up being much closer than most expected, what is now about a 4-point Biden lead is definitive. But the divisions within the Democratic Party that first became evident in 2016 now seem to be deepening further, if not shattering party leaders’ hopes for a unified front going up against a strengthened GOP on Capitol Hill.