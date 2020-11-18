Analysis: Congress unlikely to tie Trump’s hands on Afghan plan

House and Senate negotiators must decide in the coming days whether to send President Donald Trump a final defense authorization bill that would aim to bar him from slashing U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan.

But the strongest NDAA language yet written along these lines may not survive conference, and it's probably not potent enough in any event to stay Trump's hand — as if he would obey it anyway.

As a result, Congress will have once again deferred to presidential authority on a matter of national security.

Peter Feaver, a professor of political science at Duke University who served on former President George W. Bush’s National Security Council, said the Constitution gives presidents extraordinary leeway during wartime operations — and Congress rarely tests those limits.

“Congress’ best lever for shaping operations is to use the power of the purse, but that is politically very hard for Congress to do while operations are underway,” Fever said by email Wednesday. “As a consequence, it is rare for Congress to succeed in attempts to tie the President’s hands when they are not using appropriations powers — and it is rare for Congress to wield that stick in wartime."