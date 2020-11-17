Georgia runoff, Confederate issue complicate completion of annual Pentagon bill

The top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee is worried that a hot-button debate over military base names that honor Confederates could kill this year’s defense authorization bill.

Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas told reporters Tuesday that House and Senate negotiators are making progress writing a final NDAA for fiscal 2021. But he said outstanding political variables “above our pay grade” — led by the Senate runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 — have some in Congress favoring delaying the NDAA into 2021 rather than deal now with difficult questions such as the Confederate base names.

Both the House and Senate NDAAs, which set Pentagon policy, would require that Confederate base names such as Georgia’s own Fort Benning be changed, making the issue a particularly prickly one for the Peach State.

President Donald Trump has vowed to veto any bill containing such a provision. Trump has also criticized numerous other provisions in the House-passed bill. Thornberry said he has no doubt that the conferees can reach agreement on reconciling differences between their bills on the central defense issues.

“The question,” he said, “is will the politics above us allow us to?”