Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought to steer a controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve through some Republican opposition and the absence of members of his conference Tuesday but fell short of the votes he needed.

As a result of Tuesday’s 47-50 procedural vote, Judy Shelton, President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the Fed board, didn’t receive the simple majority needed to end debate and advance to a confirmation vote. McConnell voted against the procedural move, thus reserving his right to call it back up.

Shelton’s unorthodox economic views managed to unite opponents from across the political spectrum. Several Republican senators; progressives such as Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sherrod Brown of Ohio; economists at the American Enterprise Institute, a free-market think tank; and the National Review editorial board all said she had no business getting confirmed to the Fed.

Retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas cast his vote for ending debate on Shelton after telling reporters earlier Tuesday he was still undecided and “a little troubled” by her unorthodox views.