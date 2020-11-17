Pelosi, Democrats should take lasting lessons from the dinner that wasn’t

Let’s begin by anticipating the objections from House Democrats:

The dinner planned for Statuary Hall in the Capitol should never be confused with the “super spreader” events that have made an invitation to Donald Trump’s White House as risky as a sightseeing tour of Syria. As Nancy Pelosi’s office stressed, there would have been enhanced indoor ventilation and the arrangements had been approved by medical authorities.

Even more important, the sit-down dinner in honor of new Democratic House members was canceled at the last minute.

In a nation where the pandemic rages out of control and a defeated president spins outlandish conspiracy theories that undermine democracy, why should we care about this nonevent?

Because sometimes in politics small things can reveal larger patterns and problems.