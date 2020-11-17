If having cancer wasn’t bad enough, those undergoing treatment to beat the dreaded disease often face an aftershock of debilitating life-long swelling that can be painful and impede activities of daily living.

Lymphedema can be caused by surgeries, infections, other physical traumas or congenital defects. The most common cause in the United States is cancer treatments that remove or damage lymph nodes and vessels, or cause blockages in the lymphatic system. This results in an accumulation of lymph fluid, or swelling, that is chronic and, if untreated, progressive, putting the patient at high risk for infections and other complications.

Lymphedema affects up to 40 percent of women who have undergone surgery or received radiation for breast cancer. Men who have undergone prostate cancer surgery often experience it as well, as do survivors of other types of cancer. Yet doctors rarely discuss the condition; it is sometimes ignored and frequently misdiagnosed, and it routinely goes untreated. That’s why cancer patients refer to it as “cancer’s dirty little secret.”

As a health care professional, the only pharmacist serving in Congress and co-chairman of the Congressional Cancer Survivors Caucus, I came to Washington to make a difference and help those suffering. Lymphedema affects 3 million to 5 million people nationwide, and anywhere from 1.5 million to 3 million Medicare beneficiaries. There is no cure for lymphedema, but the disease can be effectively managed if patients have access to the compression garments and supplies that are the long-standing cornerstone of treatment for this chronic condition.

These prescription medical compression garments are much different from what can be purchased at your local drug store. These are highly specialized compression stockings, sleeves, gloves and other items, all of which must be custom-fit by trained providers, and in the case of more advanced disease or complex cases, sometimes must be custom-made.