Latino voters swayed by sustained effort, groups say

Both parties continue to tout success stories among Latino communities in the presidential election — but a detailed look at results indicate that Democratic expectations of overwhelming Latino support for President-elect Joe Biden were wildly optimistic.

National exit polls by news organizations suggest President-elect Joe Biden captured about two-thirds of the Hispanic vote, or roughly 66 percent. But President Donald Trump gained significant ground from his 2016 totals, particularly in key communities. Those Republican gains suggest missed opportunities for Democrats.

In Texas, where the state’s Democratic party hoped to register millions of new voters, Biden’s 46 percent of the vote closed the gap from 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton’s 43 percent, but he still ended up losing by nearly 6 points.

The defeat was felt acutely in traditionally Democratic counties in South Texas that swung 30 points or more toward Trump. In Zapata County, which is more than 80 percent Hispanic, Trump won with more than 52 percent of the vote. The county had last voted for a GOP presidential nominee in 1920; Clinton took 65 percent of the vote here in 2016.

Results in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, which Clinton won by 29 points in 2016, were similarly surprising for Democrats: Biden won the county by a mere 7 points, and two House members elected in 2018 were defeated.