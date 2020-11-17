House Judiciary wants to delay Supreme Court fight over Mueller materials

The House Judiciary Committee wants to postpone next month’s Supreme Court showdown over its quest to see more documents from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation — and hinted the next Congress might not want or need to continue the legal fight.

In a two-page filing at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the committee asked the justices to pause the case that is set for oral argument on Dec. 2 and could settle whether the Justice Department must turn grand jury materials in such probes to lawmakers.

There will be a new Congress in early January and Democrat Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20, the committee told the Supreme Court in a motion.

“Once those events occur, the newly constituted Committee will have to determine whether it wishes to continue pursuing the application for the grand-jury materials that gave rise to this case,” the motion states.

The Justice Department, which has objected to releasing the normally secret grand jury materials to the committee, will respond later to the committee’s request to move the oral arguments.