Fintech works to elevate minority leaders as users diversify

Data is beginning to show that communities historically cut off from banking and investing are using financial technology to increase access. Now, industry leaders are calling for more diverse perspectives in top leadership roles to help drive that progress.

Companies say they’re working on ways to make it happen.

Change Machine, a New York-based nonprofit that helps social services professionals recommend fintech products to their underbanked clients, committed this year to a target that 40 percent of its recommendation list will be products developed by minority-led fintechs.

“We think that fintech companies could similarly advance equity in their work by aggressively investing in products developed and led by members of those communities that stand to benefit the most,” Mae Watson Grote, Change Machine’s founder and CEO, said in an email to CQ Roll Call.

The group was founded in 2005 as The Financial Clinic to promote financial inclusion, but it rebranded to Change Machine when it developed the idea to rate and give feedback on fintech options for lower-income consumers.