COVID-19 tracking apps may get a boost from Biden’s task force

Smartphone-based COVID-19 tracking apps are likely to play a role in a new national plan by President-elect Joe Biden to contain the coronavirus as daily case counts, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease skyrocket across the country.

Fewer than half the 50 states have launched a smartphone-based exposure notification app, and a few states have them in development.

The sparse availability of COVID-19 tracking apps may change with a push from Biden’s task force, said Scott Becker, CEO of the Association of Public Health Laboratories, an industry group that works with federal agencies on public health issues.

“I’m hopeful that more and more states are going to build and launch exposure notification apps,” Becker said.

Biden’s 13-member coronavirus task force plans to expand nationwide testing capabilities, create a cadre of health care workers to conduct contact tracing, ramp up production of personal protective equipment and implement a vaccine distribution plan.