5 things to watch in House Democrats’ leadership elections

House Democrats this week will elect most of their leadership team for the 117th Congress, making choices in contested races that will determine the ideological, racial and gender balance of caucus decision-makers.

The Democratic Caucus will meet virtually Wednesday and Thursday to vote for all leadership positions, except Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair and freshman leadership representative. The DCCC election will occur the week of Nov. 30. The freshman class has yet to set a date for its election.

This week’s elections include three contested races: assistant speaker, caucus vice chair and caucus leadership representative, a position reserved for members who’ve served five terms or less.

Here are five things to watch: