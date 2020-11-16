Short-term punt seen likely for spending bills, coronavirus aid

Despite hopeful talk on both sides of the aisle, the odds are against congressional leaders reaching agreement on a COVID-19 relief package and omnibus appropriations bill to wrap up this year’s unfinished business in the lame-duck session.

The mostly likely outcome is another stopgap spending bill, perhaps into late February or early March, with some limited bipartisan COVID-19 aid attached. That’s the view of Capitol Hill officials in both parties and other legislative experts.

“I think I’d peg the odds as pretty low” on getting everything done before January, according to Gordon Gray, director of fiscal policy at the right-leaning American Action Forum. “They’re just not on the same page on COVID, and I don’t see much incentive to agree to an omni.”

Gray said he could see “maybe some additional funding for testing or public health in a [continuing resolution], but I don’t see a compromise on a full-year omni or COVID deal in the lame duck.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., say they want to pass a pandemic bill and omnibus, but the differences over the size and content of a COVID-19 package that held up agreement before the election are still there.