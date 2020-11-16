Photos from the ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington

By Bill Clark and Caroline BrehmanPosted November 16, 2020 at 11:14am
Thousands of "Million MAGA March" protesters flooded Washington on Saturday with a rally at Freedom Plaza, followed by their march to the Supreme Court building.
The Trump supporters echoed the president's false claim that he won the 2020 election (even though news outlets including Roll Call have called the race for President-elect Joe Biden), with many waving "stop the steal" signs.
Here are six photos from the event this weekend as captured by CQ Roll Call's photojournalists.
