Photos from the ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington

Thousands of "Million MAGA March" protesters flooded Washington on Saturday with a rally at Freedom Plaza, followed by their march to the Supreme Court building.

The Trump supporters echoed the president's false claim that he won the 2020 election (even though news outlets including Roll Call have called the race for President-elect Joe Biden), with many waving "stop the steal" signs.

Here are six photos from the event this weekend as captured by CQ Roll Call's photojournalists.

A Trump supporter yells at counter-protesters outside of the Supreme Court on Saturday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The "Million MAGA March" makes its way along Pennsylvania Avenue to the Supreme Court. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A man wearing American flag briefs and a cape waves a large flag on Pennsylvania Avenue. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

"Million MAGA March" protesters crowd the street in front of the Supreme Court building to hear speeches. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Proud Boys march away from the Supreme Court towards the Capitol on Saturday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)