Democrats look to Biden for progressive financial policies

House lawmakers used the last oversight hearing with Trump-appointed financial regulators Thursday to signal how they’ll approach working with President-elect Joe Biden’s nominees.

Pointing to voter referenda in Nebraska and Florida that, respectively, imposed a 36 percent annual interest rate cap on payday loans and put the state on course for a $15-per-hour minimum wage in 2026, House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said the election provided Democrats a mandate to pursue progressive financial policies.

Ranking member Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., disagreed with that interpretation, noting that Republicans gained seats in the House. Fourteen House seats remain uncalled, but Republicans have at this point a net gain of six seats.

“Pro-growth regulations and policies are the key to success,” McHenry said, urging the committee to focus on bipartisan initiatives. “We know that rightsizing and modernizing regulations is the key to allowing the economy to flourish.”

McHenry praised regulatory actions by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and National Credit Union Administration during the coronavirus pandemic to encourage lending and a temporary slowdown in credit repayments.