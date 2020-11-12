Gold Star families find a place (and a desk) in House offices

Jane Horton is used to seeing others tiptoe around her when they find out she’s a Gold Star wife.

“We are normal people,” Horton says, but that’s not how it felt after her husband was killed in Afghanistan nine years ago.

She had just returned from a summer in Washington working as a Senate intern when she got the dreaded knock on her door.

Hearing the news changed everything, including the look in friends’ eyes as they suddenly avoided her. She wanted to talk about her husband, but they clearly didn’t.

“It’s almost as if I’m a leper,” she wrote in a 2012 blog post. “I was a fresh open wound. I represented their worst fear.”