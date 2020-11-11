Next Congress will have fewer veterans, but they could wield power

Come January, fewer lawmakers on Capitol Hill will have served in the military than in previous cycles, continuing a trend that is decades in the making. But those who have served will generally be younger, and more diverse.

Though a handful of veterans are still in the midst of competitive congressional races, the makeup of the 117th Congress is coming into view following more than a week of ballot counting. The coming Congress will include at least 80 veteran lawmakers in total, 15 of whom will be newcomers.

The figures are the latest in a trend of dwindling lawmakers with military experience, as the proportion of veterans in Congress has steadily declined for decades. During the 92nd Congress in the early 1970s, at least 70 percent of lawmakers in both chambers were veterans. Today, about 15 percent of lawmakers have served in the military.

The trend can also be seen in the most recent cycles. At the beginning of the 115th Congress, there were 101 veterans in office. That number fell to 94 veterans at the start of the current Congress.

But the incoming class of veteran lawmakers could be formative, despite its small size. Many of them are older millennials who sought out military experience following 9/11, according to Seth Lynn, the director of Veterans Campaign, a non-profit that aims to install veterans in civic leadership positions.