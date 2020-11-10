Supreme Court appears poised to uphold most of Obamacare

The Supreme Court appeared unlikely to wipe out the 2010 health care law, as key conservative justices forcefully indicated during oral arguments Tuesday that such a result would cut against a long-standing legal approach that keeps the role of courts narrow.

If the three justices on the court’s liberal wing agreed with what Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh indicated Tuesday, that would provide five votes for the health care law to survive again in its third major trip to the Supreme Court.

A decision is expected before the end of the term at the end of June.

The Trump administration and a coalition of Republican-led states asked the Supreme Court to strike down President Barack Obama’s signature law that expanded insurance coverage to more than 20 million people, including popular provisions such as required coverage of preexisting medical conditions.

They argued Tuesday that Republicans used the 2017 tax overhaul to eliminate the law’s penalty for most Americans who don’t get health coverage. They say that made the mandate to buy insurance unconstitutional, and that mandate is so essential to the rest of the law that, in turn, it means the remainder of the 2,000-page law “must also fall.”