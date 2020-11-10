The Senate Appropriations Committee released its dozen spending bills on Tuesday after a months-long stalemate sidelined the process.

The bills reflect significant differences between Senate Republicans and House Democrats on spending levels as well as policy riders that address everything from family planning grants to military installations named for Confederate officers and border wall funding.

Working within the same topline defense and nondefense caps under a 2019 agreement, Senate Republicans made some strategic reductions from bills introduced by their House Democratic counterparts to fund the departments of Veterans Affairs, Interior, EPA, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development.

Instead, they'd put that money towards higher levels for Defense, Homeland Security, Energy and the Army Corps of Engineers than the House would prefer.

Senate Republicans appear to give the biggest domestic spending bill, for the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and Education, more money than the House version. But that's before the addition of $24.4 billion in pandemic-related emergency spending House Democrats tacked on, part of a nearly $250 billion overall pot of add-ons sprinkled throughout the bills Republicans say violate last year's budget deal.