Trump: Defense secretary has been ‘terminated’

Mark T. Esper on Monday became the third Defense secretary under President Donald Trump to depart office amid controversy and the latest in a long line of administration officials that Trump has dismissed.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet Monday, stating that Christopher C. Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will serve as acting secretary and then saying: “Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”

The dismissal of Esper introduces a major new element of uncertainty and chaos into U.S. national security during a transition between presidents that was already roiled by Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss and his dissemination of baseless charges that the election was fraudulent.

Republicans were silent on Trump's actions in the immediate aftermath. Mac Thornberry of Texas, the top Republican on House Armed Services, issued a statement praising Esper's service without a mention of Trump or the timing of the firing. Senate Armed Services Chairman James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., briefly mentioned Trump in his own statement, but did not address the circumstances surrounding Esper's firing or the transition period.

Democrats, however, quickly blasted the president's action.