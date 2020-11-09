DeLauro wins AFL-CIO backing in Appropriations gavel bid

Rep. Rosa DeLauro on Monday snagged a big labor union endorsement in her bid to become the next House Appropriations chairwoman.

AFL-CIO President Richard L. Trumka endorsed the Connecticut Democrat in a tweet, adding to prior union statements of support from American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and National Education Association President Becky Pringle.

“A workers first agenda means raising wages and investing in infrastructure, education, health care, clean energy and workplace safety. That agenda will be in good hands with @rosadelauro as @AppropsDems Chair,” Trumka tweeted.

DeLauro is currently chairwoman of the Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Subcommittee, which writes the largest domestic spending bill each year. The House version, which that chamber passed in July, totaled nearly $185 billion, not counting emergency funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeLauro is competing against Ohio’s Marcy Kaptur and Florida’s Debbie Wasserman Schultz to take over the spending panel in January. House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., is retiring after the 116th Congress.