Democrats’ hopes for gaining control of the Senate hung Friday on the ballot count in Georgia, as the race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff inched toward a Jan. 5 runoff.

After days of counting, Perdue had 49.8 percent of the vote to Ossoff's 47.8 percent on Friday morning, according to The Associated Press. Libertarian Party candidate Shane Hazel had about 2 percent. Georgia requires candidates to clear a 50 percent threshold to win, or the top two finishers go to a runoff.

Georgia was already facing a runoff for its other Senate seat and the addition of Perdue’s race would all but ensure an expensive two-month addendum to the exhausting and unpredictable ordeal that has been the 2020 election. On Thursday, for example, an anti-abortion group announced it would spend $4 million to back Perdue and GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is battling Democrat Raphael Warnock in a special election runoff. Both parties are expected to throw all their resources into Georgia, and the Perdue and Ossoff campaigns were making blustery predictions.

Ossoff stood before a crowd of supporters at an outside event in Atlanta on Friday morning and announced that there would be a runoff. He invoked civil rights icon and longtime Rep. John Lewis, who died this year, and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams, who has become a voting rights advocate after her narrow 2018 loss to Republican Brian Kemp.

Ossoff said his campaign was built on their struggles to ensure all people had the right to vote.