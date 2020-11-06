Photos of the week: Election 2020 edition

CQ Roll Call photojournalists bring you visuals of democracy in action from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Virginia and the District of Columbia as candidates campaigned, voters voted, and protesters protested during election week 2020.

Election officials collect ballots from a drop box on the last day of early voting in Georgia at the Lenora Park Gym in Snellville, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 30. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison poses with a painting of himself by artist Joey Withinarts during the drive-in rally in Anderson, S.C., on Saturday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

An election worker opens ballots in preparation for scanning at the Dekalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office in Decatur, Ga., on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate candidate Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., right, and Roger Stone, former advisor to President Trump, speak during a campaign rally in Buford, Ga., on Monday. Collins was running in the special election in Georgia but did not advance to the run-off, which will take place between GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A voter is seen at a voting machine at the Liberty Baptist Church polling place on Election Day in Atlanta. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Voters arrive at the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company to cast their votes in Ruckersville, Va., on Election Day. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A plane with a "Vote Today" banner flies over Philadelphia on Election Day. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A voter casts their ballot inside the Hair Vyce Studio hair salon on Election Day in Philadelphia. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Eylia Love, of the Georgia Tech Women's basketball team, holds a voting sign outside of McCamish Pavillion which served as a polling place on Election Day in Atlanta. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A voter votes at Alumni Hall at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., on Election Day. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Warnock and Stacey Abrams, former candidate for Georgia governor, wear vote face masks during their campaign rally near Coan Park in Atlanta on Election Day. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Shannon Epstein, left, and Bekah Carlson react as they watch election results shown on a jumbotron in McPherson Square in Washington on election night. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

An activist stands at the Columbus Fountain in front of Union Station in Washington as protesters gather Wednesday morning, the day after Election Day. A coalition of groups held the protest in response to Trump's premature declaration of victory. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)