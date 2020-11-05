Trump’s narrowly focused election suits unlikely to make any difference

A flurry of postelection legal action from President Donald Trump’s campaign focuses so far on small numbers of ballots or basics like observing ongoing counts, moves that likely would affect the outcome only if states have extremely close vote tallies.

The lawsuits and announcements of actions in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia pit Trump and his backers against not only Democratic challenger Joe Biden but also social media sites like Twitter that have flagged their statements about election challenges as potentially misleading.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller tweeted Thursday that they scored a “Massive legal victory in Philly just now,” complete with two red sirens emojis.

Twitter put a warning on Miller’s tweet, as well as on a Trump tweet that said, “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!”

But the victory appeared far from pivotal to the race for the White House, although Justin Clark of the Trump campaign told reporters that he “can’t stress enough how big a victory this is.”