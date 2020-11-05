New member Ritchie Torres on intersectionality, mental health and more

Ritchie Torres will be one of the younger members of Congress, is a college dropout, and speaks openly about his mental health struggles. But what grabs most people's attention is that he will be the first openly gay Afro Latino member.

Torres will represent New York's 15th District in the 117th Congress, which will begin in January.

"I think the Afro Latino identity represents a level of diversity and intersectionality that is confusing to the mainstream media," said Torres, on news outlets identifying him as Black.

"What I bring to Congress is not a college degree or credentials, what I'm going to bring to Congress is the wisdom of lived experience," Torres said.

Watch the video for CQ Roll Call's conversation with Torres for more.