Bring in the moving boxes: Congress is already packing up

“It’s almost like a TV series that gets canceled without a series finale.”

That’s how Aaron Hunter, press secretary for California Democratic Rep. Susan A. Davis, describes the retirement process in the year of the coronavirus.

As the rest of the political world focused on the elections, retiring lawmakers and their staff have already started the tedious process of packing up sometimes decades’ worth of records and memorabilia.

Moving out has been complicated by the pandemic, which has taken away the fun parts of retirement — goodbye parties and farewell dinners — and given back logistical challenges in their stead.

“We all kind of had a sense of how the final year would go, and I don’t think anybody had pandemic on their bingo card,” Hunter said.