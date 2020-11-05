The presidential results may not be final, but organizers of the official inaugural ceremonies are moving forward with the planning of a traditional inauguration on the West Front of the Capitol.

Construction of the platform is already well underway.

The “first nail” ceremony, a quirky Capitol Hill tradition where the members of the Joint Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies demonstrate their skills from high school shop class to officially kick off the construction, was canceled this year, but not because of the pandemic.

It was canceled because it coincided with the period of remembrance for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senate Rules and Administration Chairman Roy Blunt, R-Mo., is the leader of the joint committee for the second time, but he says the pandemic is obviously complicating matters.