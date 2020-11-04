Puerto Rico inches closer to statehood, but without key GOP support

Puerto Ricans want another star added to the American flag.

The island commonwealth’s U.S. citizens couldn’t vote for president, but they did approve a nonbinding referendum that asked whether Puerto Rico should be immediately admitted into the union as a state. With 95 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday afternoon, the pro-statehood vote was leading, 52 percent to 48 percent.

It’s the sixth time voters have been asked whether they believe the U.S. territory should become a state and the third time they voted in favor of statehood.

“There’s no doubt that a majority of people favor statehood,” Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón said Wednesday after winning a second four-year term as the island’s nonvoting House member. “This is the only issue that unites Puerto Ricans in this election when the rest of the candidates, even me, got less votes than the statehood option.”

‘In perpetuity’

Statehood for Puerto Rico, as well as Washington, D.C., has become a divisive issue, with Republicans viewing the move as creating reliable Democratic seats in Congress, including four in the Senate.