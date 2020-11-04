How Democrats defending 30 ‘Trump districts’ did

Through 3:30 a.m., Democrats had held five of the seats while Republicans captured four. Others were still uncalled, some of them with candidates saying they were waiting for mail-in ballots to be tallied. Here’s a rundown (all times are Eastern):

Horn loses grip in Oklahoma suburbs: Freshman Democrat Kendra Horn fell to a challenge from state Sen. Stephanie Bice in Oklahoma’s 5th District in suburban Oklahoma City where Trump has maintained steady support. Bice, who has touted her record defending conservative values, such as fiscal responsibility, opposition to abortion and gun rights, was leading 52 percent to 48 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 3:13 a.m. Wednesday. Horn was a top Republican target after her surprise 2018 victory. Bice emerged from a bruising late-August primary to outraise Horn in the third quarter this year, allowing her to compete with the incumbent on the airwaves in the last weeks before the election. Republicans painted Horn, who has a moderate record, as a Pelosi liberal who threatened oil and gas industry jobs.

Torres Small falls to Herrell in New Mexico rematch: Freshman Democrat Xochitl Torres Small lost to former GOP state Rep. Yvette Herrell in rural New Mexico’s 2nd District. Herrell was leading 54 percent to 46 percent when the AP called the race at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday. Republicans painted Torres Small, a water rights lawyer, as a Nancy Pelosi-aligned liberal working to end oil and gas production and to kill jobs. Torres Small countered with her own ads promoting her work to support the industry, and Democrats attacked Herrell for failing to disclose half a million dollars in income that her company made from state contracts while she was in office. Those attacks were no match for the partisan lean of a district Trump carried by 10 points in 2016.

South Carolina suburbs swing back to GOP with Mace victory: Rep. Joe Cunningham entered the 2020 cycle as one of the most vulnerable Democrats in Congress after flipping a Charleston-area coastal district by a single point in 2018. He was among a number of House Democrats who managed to build a strong local profile and amass a sizable fundraising advantage by avoiding partisan disputes and focusing instead on his opposition to off-shore drilling. But state Rep. Nancy Mace, the first female graduate of the Citadel military college, was able to counter that she had sponsored legislation opposing it. She was leading 52 percent to 48 percent when the AP called the race at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday. Trump won the district by 11 points in 2016.

Peterson ousted in MN-07: After several cycles of ticket-splitting wins, 15-term Democratic-Farmer-Labor Rep. Collin C. Peterson lost his rural western Minnesota district to Republican Michelle Fischbach. When the AP called the race at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday, Fischbach, a former Minnesota lieutenant governor and state senator, was leading Peterson 54 percent to 40 percent. In ousting Peterson, 7th District voters are giving up some of their clout in Congress as he would have continued to chair the House Agriculture Committee if reelected. Fischbach raised more money than Peterson and was likely aided in her support for Trump, who carried the district by 31 points in 2016. Peterson, an anti-abortion conservative Democrat, largely avoided crossing Trump — he voted against the House impeachment charges — but ultimately endorsed Biden.