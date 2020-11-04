That was unexpected.

With House Republicans performing better than projected in key congressional races, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to be a lock to stay atop the Republican Conference. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, could face a surprise uprising among Democrats.

The Senate majority is looking more likely to remain in GOP control, as Democrats’ chances of taking back the chamber have narrowed significantly.

House Democrats are expected to hold their majority, but they may not grow it as leaders predicted, which could cause more junior members to make another push for generational change in the party’s top ranks.

If President Donald Trump wins reelection against former Vice President Joe Biden, rank-and-file members could blame Pelosi as the highest-ranking elected Democrat.