Today is only ‘halftime’ say top cybersecurity officials

Dozens of U.S. intelligence, law enforcement, and cybersecurity agencies are closely monitoring America’s vast election infrastructure for any cyberattacks or other forms of disruption by foreign adversaries, but Election Day itself marks only the half-way point in such vigilance, the top U.S. cybersecurity official said.

“Today, in some senses is halftime,” Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a news conference on Tuesday. “There may be other events or activities or efforts to interfere and undermine confidence in the election.”

With more than 100 million Americans having cast their ballots in early voting before Election Day, the final tally may exceed 150 million votes by the time polls close in Alaska and Hawaii, well past midnight on the U.S. east coast. But with a significant number of voters having cast their votes by mail, counting those could take a week or more, and even longer if one factors in legal challenges by both parties.

With no basis in fact, President Donald Trump and his advisors have said that a prolonged count would lead to fraud. In reality each state has a different deadline for certifying the final tally that ranges from 48 hours after Election Day to as late as 22 days after polls close. And the vast majority of states continue to count ballots, such as absentees, in the days after Nov. 3.

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said that Americans should wait for official results to be announced. “I’d ask all Americans to be patient and to treat all sensational and unverified claims with skepticism.”