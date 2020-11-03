Next president will need to repair trust in health agencies

The winner of this week's presidential contest, regardless of the outcome, will be faced next year with the challenge of leading agencies whose reputations have suffered badly during the pandemic under the direction of President Donald Trump.

Two agencies in particular, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, have been among the most high-profile during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have also been among the most heavily politicized, scrutinized, and criticized — even by Trump himself.

Polling shows that the public trusts the CDC less now than at the beginning of the pandemic. The same polling finds worries the FDA is facing political pressure on vaccine approvals.

Experts say that in order to rebuild trust in agencies like the FDA and CDC, they need to act independently, show a commitment to science and be transparent in their decision-making.