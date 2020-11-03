To say a lot has changed since the last time Nada Surf performed in Washington would be an understatement.

“Empathy is good. Lack of empathy is bad,” frontman Matthew Caws shouted from the stage of the Black Cat earlier this year, as heads bobbed in the crowd.

It was the end of January, and music venues were still packed and sweaty. The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump was the big thing on people’s minds, and COVID-19 was still a distant threat.

Nada Surf was touring ahead of its ninth album, called “Never Not Together” — a title that suddenly took on new meaning once the pandemic hit. Like many bands, this one had to cancel a lot of their plans.

But for Caws, the challenge remained the same.