It’s here. The last day to vote. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists have fanned out across parts of Georgia, Virginia and Philadelphia to capture what voting in America looks like in 2020.

Stay tuned for updates from our photo team as they continue their coverage:

An election worker opens ballots in preparation for scanning at the DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office in Decatur, Ga., on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A woman walks by an election-themed mural in Philadelphia on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Signs for Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and President Donald Trump are seen outside the Sarah Smith Elementary School polling place in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Arch Street Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Jon Ossoff, left, who is running for one of Georgia’s Senate seats, greets a voter near the Metropolitan Library polling place on Election Day in Atlanta. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A voter uses a voting machine at the Liberty Baptist Church polling place in Atlanta on Election Day. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A plane carrying a “Vote Today” sign flies over Philadelphia on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A voter casts their ballot inside Hair Vyce Studio in Philadelphia on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A volunteer assists a voter at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Voters arrive at the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company in Ruckersville, Va., to cast their ballots on Election Day. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Voters arrive at the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company in Virginia. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Democratic House candidate Cameron Webb, who is running in Virginia’s 5th District, greets voters at the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company on Election Day. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Webb takes a selfie with Kelly Harding at the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company. Harding was on her shift at the Greene County Democrats information table. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)