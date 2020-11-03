Don’t let Trump subvert democracy on election night

By the time you read these words, we will have basked in the midnight returns from the tiny New Hampshire communities of Dixville Notch and Millsfield. And, if 2016 is any guide, Donald Trump should have emerged with a lead from the combined vote at around 12:05 a.m. on election morning.

You can almost expect that sometime today, Trump will loudly claim that all votes counted anywhere in the nation after the two New Hampshire pinprick towns are illegitimate. Everything that Trump says about the election is governed by an unalterable strategy — if it is good for him, it is real; and if it isn’t, then it’s “fake,” “rigged” or “dangerous and terrible.”

Trump, if somehow you haven’t noticed, is about as good at keeping a secret as a hyperactive 7-year-old who just found a closet filled with early Christmas presents. Talking with reporters Sunday in North Carolina, he confided, “We’re going to go in the night of, as soon as that election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers.”

This, it must be stressed, is not the president’s response to a close, knotted election like 2000. It is his reaction to any outcome — including an unequivocal Joe Biden triumph — that displeases him and will ultimately displace him.

There have long been persistent rumors that Trump will prematurely declare victory on election night if the numbers on the TV screens suggest he has taken an early lead. Since in-person votes are expected to favor Republicans while slow-to-count absentee ballots are assumed to tilt Democratic, Trump would have a deceptive, Potemkin village edge.