Cybersecurity focus shifts to monitoring results systems as polls close in many states

As polls began to close across the East Coast and Midwest Tuesday night, top cybersecurity and intelligence officials said they were shifting their attention to ensuring that systems that tabulate, tally, and report results remain free from attacks or foreign interference.

Likening the Election Day to a flight that may experience a bumpy take off before reaching a smooth cruising altitude, a top cybersecurity official said, “here we are coming into that next phase of the flight, preparing for landing, polls are closing, and election night reporting...presenting a whole new attack surface” for adversaries.

State election reporting websites are likely to face a high level of demand from ordinary users, potentially leading to website crashes. Adversaries also could deface such websites, try to alter official results, launch denial of service attacks, or spread disinformation about counting and reporting, the official at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, told reporters.

The agency is holding regular phone briefings for reporters on what hundreds of intelligence, cybersecurity, and election officials are seeing across the country and how they’re responding.

The CISA official said foreign state-run media outlets such as Sputnik and RT, both of which are controlled by the Kremlin, already are spreading disinformation about winners in certain races and said any foreign reports about election results should be viewed with a “hefty, hefty, hefty dose of skepticism.”