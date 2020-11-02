Election in sight: It all depends whether you believe your eyes

ANALYSIS — The choice is as clear as it gets. Do you believe President Donald Trump or your eyes?

The president and his defenders (e.g., Jason Miller and Corey Lewandowski) insist he has momentum in key battleground states. They believe great enthusiasm for the president, combined with strong Election Day turnout, will help the GOP hold virtually all of the crucial states that Trump won in 2016, plus an additional state or two. (Nevada? Minnesota?)

I suppose it’s possible that all of the polls are wrong, even though they’re conducted by various survey research firms and publications using different methodologies. To see Trump winning, you must believe that only a handful of Republican pollsters have figured out the magic formula for gathering public opinion.

One problem is that even if the national polls understate Trump’s performance by a couple of points as they did four years ago, he is much further behind now than he was as the 2016 campaign closed.

For example, the last NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of 2016 (conducted Nov. 3-5, 2016) showed Hillary Clinton ahead by 4 or 5 points, depending on whether you included the names and parties of the Libertarian and Green nominees in the question. She ended up winning the popular vote by just over 2 points.