(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Jaime Harrison, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from South Carolina, posed with a painting of himself by the artist known as “Joey Withinarts” during a drive-in rally in Anderson, S.C., on Saturday.

Harrison is challenging Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who on Sunday held a rally of his own in Aiken, S.C. in front of his likeness affixed to his campaign bus.