Photos of the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

It's four days until Election Day. The beginning of the week in Washington was a busy one, with the Senate in session to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. She was sworn in shortly after the Senate voted.

The latter half of the week saw action heat up across the country, and our photo staff got out on the campaign trail to cover some of it.

Here's the entire week in photos:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., wears a "Grin & Barrett" face mask as she arrives in the Capitol for the cloture vote on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sunday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Protesters — both for and against the confirmation of Barrett — argue with one another outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

People pray Monday as they touch the doors to the Supreme Court. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Prop ballot boxes sit outside the Supreme Court as protesters for and against the Barrett confirmation demonstrate on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Kali Fujinami measures the distance between tables while setting up a "Super Vote Center" in the Nationals Park PNC Diamond Club on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A sign outside of the Capital One Arena urges residents to vote early. The start of the first day of early voting in Washington was Tuesday. Capital One Arena and National Park were opened as "Super Vote Centers." (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at an early voting center at Nationals Park in Washington on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A "Thank You for Voting" sign is on display at an early voting center at Nationals Park in Washington on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A voter casts a ballot in a drop box outside the Union Market "Super Vote Center" during early voting Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)