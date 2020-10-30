Election may affect whether North Carolina expands Medicaid

Proponents of expanding Medicaid in North Carolina hope to gain traction on Election Day, with Democrats hoping to flip both state chambers and pass Medicaid legislation.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has advocated expansion since winning in 2016, but the Republican-controlled House and Senate blocked attempts to allow more people to qualify for Medicaid, the nation’s health care insurance program for the poor. Some Republicans pitched a scaled-back alternative to expansion, but that also faced setbacks.

Currently, the state Senate has 29 Republicans and 21 Democrats, while the House has 65 Republicans and 55 Democrats. Medicaid expansion advocates hope an influx of supporters could break the logjam.

Under the 2010 health law, states can opt to expand coverage to people earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. In exchange, the federal government provides increased funding — a higher matching rate of 90 percent of the costs.

Despite this, 12 states including North Carolina and Texas have opted to keep eligibility the same, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, with opponents citing the added cost for taxpayers. North Carolina represents the best chance for expansion among those states, many of which are in the south.