To win, Trump must focus on the economy in campaign’s remaining days

When half the American people approve of a president’s handling of the economy, that president should have an election edge.

President Donald Trump’s economic job approval is at 50 percent in the latest RealClearPolitics polling average. But with the election just five days away, it is Joe Biden with the advantage. In large part, that is due to voter concerns over the coronavirus, an issue on which Trump should be doing better but isn’t. For example, in the early days of the pandemic, on Jan. 31, the Trump administration declared a national health emergency and banned travel from China. Biden’s response was to call this action “xenophobic” and “hysterical.”

Still, the Trump administration’s communications mistakes on the coronavirus are undeniable. The president has yet to deliver a concise, substantive defense of his administration’s achievements in fighting the virus and its economic impact on families and businesses. There is a reasonable case to be made, but the president has failed to make it.

This leaves the Trump campaign facing an uphill climb to victory next week. But there is still a path if Trump can make this a state-by-state coalition election focused on the economy, just as he did in 2016.

Revisiting 2016

For this strategy to work again, Trump needs to recreate three key elements of his win four years ago.