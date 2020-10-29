The first time Alex X. Mooney ran for office, he was still in college.

“Well, it wasn’t much of a race,” he says of running for state legislature in New Hampshire while he was a student at Dartmouth.

One day he was hanging out with his fellow College Republicans. The next he was on the ballot for a real election, keeping it warm for his party in a long-shot bid.

“It was, like, a two-week campaign,” he recalls.

“I did learn that just because people are smiling and shake your hand and say, ‘Good luck’ does not mean they are walking in and voting for you,” he laughs.