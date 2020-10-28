Senators criticize social media executives, and each other

Senate Republicans on Wednesday accused the heads of Facebook, Google and Twitter of using their content moderation policies to censor conservatives while Democrats slammed their GOP colleagues for holding a “sham” hearing less than a week before Election Day.

The Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing with Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Sundar Pichai of Google and Jack Dorsey of Twitter had been billed by Republican leaders of the committee as a discussion of possible changes to a 1996 law that protects technology companies from lawsuits related to third-party content posted on their platforms.

But mentions of the law, known as Section 230, and questions about what changes, if any, the companies might support paled in comparison to GOP criticisms of specific content moderation decisions, namely how Facebook and Twitter handled the New York Post’s recent Hunter Biden story, which raised doubts with fact-checkers and other news outlets.

“Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked Dorsey.