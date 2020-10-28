Rating changes: Election outlook continues to swing toward Democrats

With less than a week before the last day to cast a ballot (which we used to call Election Day), the general trajectory of the 2020 elections remains the same. Democrats are poised to win the White House, gain control of the Senate and expand their majority in the House.

Of course, it’s possible President Donald Trump defeats Joe Biden, Republicans maintain control of the Senate and even make modest gains in the House. That’s just not the most likely scenario.

The through line in each of those contests is Republicans are on the defensive. Trump is defending states he won four years ago by narrow and wide margins. Republicans are defending virtually all of the competitive states on the Senate battlefield. And Republicans are defending more vulnerable House seats even though Democrats hold more seats overall.

The preponderance of data from the national, state and House district level point to Democrats doing well. The historic early voting numbers are a potential wild card as party strategists on both sides of the aisle aren’t quite sure what the ultimate fallout will be from turnout at previously unimaginable levels.

While a broad range of outcomes is possible, our preelection projection ranges are for Democratic net gains of four to six seats in the Senate and 14 to 20 seats in the House.