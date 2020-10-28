Little time, big differences threaten lame-duck spending deals

Pandemic-related aid and delayed appropriations for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 appear set to merge into a sweeping multitrillion-dollar negotiation as lawmakers approach the Dec. 11 expiration of stopgap funds for federal agencies.

Congressional leaders have sought to keep the two politically charged issues on separate tracks for months, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated that emergency funding will be added to the must-pass spending bill absent a separate coronavirus relief deal.

“In the lame duck we’ll have to pass stimulus or we’ll have to put provisions in the appropriations bill to keep government open,” Pelosi said Oct. 6 during an event hosted by the 92nd Street Y in New York.

Since then, Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have made little progress, remaining stuck on dozens of complicated issues ranging from national standards for virus testing to liability protections to refundable tax credits for low-income workers.

Meanwhile, GOP apprehension has grown along with the topline funding level the White House is willing to accept — nearly $2 trillion — and Republicans fear Mnuchin will make too many policy concessions to seal a deal.