Election experts doubt Supreme Court decides White House race

The 2020 presidential election probably won’t end in the sort of nightmare scenario where a legal challenge or recount winds up at the Supreme Court and the justices decide who wins the White House.

Probably.

“Let’s put the chances of that happening at about 5.2 percent,” Ben Ginsberg, the prominent election lawyer who led the George W. Bush campaign’s legal strategy during the disputed Florida recount in 2000, has quipped in preelection webinars.

Ginsberg bases that on the idea that only three of the country’s 57 presidential elections have been contested and that the 2000 election had one state that was remarkably close and determined the outcome of the election. “That does not usually happen,” he said.

Other election law experts agree that a Supreme Court case to determine the 2020 election would first need to meet several unlikely conditions: a narrow Electoral College count nationwide, with a legal challenge about voting in one or more states that could determine the outcome, and those challenges would depend on federal law and not just state law.